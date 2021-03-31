Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.06).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZNTL. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $40.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $160,038.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,372,788.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 26,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $1,383,609.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,802,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,135.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

