ZENZO Trading Up 51.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $614.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 51.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

