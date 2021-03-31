ZKSwap Market Capitalization Reaches $582.08 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. ZKSwap has a market cap of $582.08 million and approximately $53.82 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap token can currently be bought for about $2.95 or 0.00004968 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00062246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.72 or 0.00331527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $464.27 or 0.00782407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00087822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029671 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

