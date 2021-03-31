Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing Sells 1,500 Shares

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,343.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 15th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $367,240.00.
  • On Monday, January 4th, Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $586,410.00.

Zscaler stock opened at $165.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.28 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.39 and a 200-day moving average of $174.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Comments


