Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 980 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,857,000. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,668,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 55,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 40,743 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

