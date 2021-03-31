ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,500 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 328,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNET opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
