ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,500 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 328,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNET opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.