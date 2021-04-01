$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.26. iHeartMedia posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on IHRT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of IHRT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.28. 830,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,552. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,458,000 after purchasing an additional 526,841 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 402,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 124,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 121,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 531,748 shares during the period.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

