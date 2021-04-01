$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $8.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $14.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Macquarie raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.31.

LVS stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $61.85. 3,835,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,014,406. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after buying an additional 3,434,013 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,890,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $215,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,067 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

