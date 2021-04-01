103,433 Shares in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Acquired by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Wipro in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIT traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.47. 9,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,777. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.19%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is 4.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

