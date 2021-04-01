1,035 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.69. 1,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,436. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $157.46 and a twelve month high of $237.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.69.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

