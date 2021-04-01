$11.04 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce $11.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.10 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $13.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $62.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.37 million to $64.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $83.15 million, with estimates ranging from $79.70 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMSI shares. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 83,730 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 900,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 322,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 127,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 26,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at $1,319,000. Institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMSI opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.82 million, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.