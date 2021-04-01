1,178 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Purchased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Baidu by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Shares of BIDU traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.00. The stock had a trading volume of 412,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,499,754. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.