$127.55 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report $127.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.86 million to $139.07 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $80.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $440.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $429.80 million to $449.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $638.63 million, with estimates ranging from $599.74 million to $678.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGC. CIBC boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.51.

NASDAQ CGC remained flat at $$32.03 during trading hours on Friday. 244,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,929,568. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after buying an additional 88,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.