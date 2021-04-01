1,425 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC opened at $268.52 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $136.65 and a one year high of $273.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Cowen lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.58.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

