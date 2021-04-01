17,690 Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,445,000 after buying an additional 1,833,979 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,223 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,549,000 after purchasing an additional 839,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

NYSE FAF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.90. 443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

