190,682 Shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 190,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $25,380.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,014.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $35,861.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

TWO opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.64%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

