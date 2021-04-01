19,657 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,657 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,519,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,275,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $956,201,000 after purchasing an additional 242,292 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.31. 465,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,832,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average of $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

