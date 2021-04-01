1irstcoin Reaches Market Cap of $35.02 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $35.02 million and $55,566.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009265 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.63 or 0.00142490 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,971,867 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

