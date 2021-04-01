1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.15. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $50.38.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

In other news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 87.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 94,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,404 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,589,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,840,000 after purchasing an additional 379,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

