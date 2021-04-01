207,000 Shares in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 207,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in New Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208,839 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,272,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,355,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 949,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.86.

NGD opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.