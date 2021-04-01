2,084 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,262. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $148.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

