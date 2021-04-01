250,000 Shares in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000.

Shares of RCHGU stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

