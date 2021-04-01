$269.11 Million in Sales Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to post $269.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $277.46 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $282.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

NYSE:BRX opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

