28,040 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 328.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

