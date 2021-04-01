29,118 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $130.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.83, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,453,182.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,611,120 shares of company stock valued at $817,054,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

