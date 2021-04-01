$3.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce $3.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $8.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $26.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $30.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $37.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.42 billion to $41.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.83. 9,561,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,341,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

