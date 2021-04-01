30,035 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 991.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 605,196 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DexCom by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after buying an additional 406,191 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $359.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.00 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.25.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,280 shares of company stock valued at $33,475,042 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

