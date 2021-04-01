325,369 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 325,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,693,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 8.7% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,203,000 after buying an additional 10,641,997 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after buying an additional 7,897,647 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,450,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,352,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 201,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,989. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $38.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

