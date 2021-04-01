341,905 Shares in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Acquired by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 341,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,071,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,279,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,469,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,367,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,833,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNTE. Wedbush began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.79. 1,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,317. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.54. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

