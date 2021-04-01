$346.43 Million in Sales Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to post sales of $346.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $337.50 million and the highest is $354.00 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $289.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 20.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.88. The stock had a trading volume of 99,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,887. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.65. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is 19.25%.

SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

