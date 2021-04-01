$37.34 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will announce sales of $37.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.15 million and the highest is $37.50 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $32.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $155.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $156.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $169.23 million, with estimates ranging from $166.20 million to $171.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%.

ECOM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $291,980.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 390,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,648. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 548.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 7.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 194.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.45. 208,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,613. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.56 million, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42.

ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

