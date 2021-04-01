479 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Acquired by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $64.04.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

