49,691 Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 294,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 28,534 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JCPB opened at $53.88 on Thursday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $56.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.