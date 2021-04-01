513 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Bought by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133,842 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Roku by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,803.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,562,427 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $5.74 on Thursday, hitting $331.51. The stock had a trading volume of 102,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,323. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.38 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.86.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

