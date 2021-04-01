580 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,838,000 after buying an additional 261,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $83,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN traded up $8.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $549.71. 7,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,543. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.38 and a 52 week high of $634.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.84.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Align Technology to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.69.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

