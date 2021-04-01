5,838 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 247,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,029,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.33. 210,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,315,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.86. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

