$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will report sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $540,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $9.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $10.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Resonant by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RESN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. 585,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,546. Resonant has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

