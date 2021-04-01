6,474 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Purchased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $72.99. 1,550,388 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.60.

