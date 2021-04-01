6,700 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 183,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 34,411 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 396,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 116,319 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,655,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $48.85 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

