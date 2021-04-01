$7.06 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to announce sales of $7.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.13 million and the lowest is $7.00 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance reported sales of $3.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 118.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $29.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $29.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $29.87 million, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $30.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NREF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,257.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NREF traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,496. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1,712.96, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $20.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. This is a boost from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

