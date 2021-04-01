764,300 Shares in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 764,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,711,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

SGMS stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. Scientific Games Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.