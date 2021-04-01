793 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $561,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Corteva by 38.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,439,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,150,000 after purchasing an additional 399,610 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Corteva by 2.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 175,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

