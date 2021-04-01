$8.12 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to post $8.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $8.65 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $2.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 211.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $51.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 million to $62.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $102.24 million, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $171.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCUL traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,288. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

