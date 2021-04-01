943 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,436. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.69. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.46 and a fifty-two week high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

