$95.17 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post sales of $95.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.00 million. Qualys posted sales of $86.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $400.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $402.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $447.19 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $454.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

In other Qualys news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $165,662.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,257.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $178,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,470. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

QLYS traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $103.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,040. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $81.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

