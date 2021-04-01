Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Trading 7.1% Higher

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

Ability Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABILF)

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

