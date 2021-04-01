ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,409,100 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 12,649,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ABMRF opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

