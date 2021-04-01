Aby J. Mathew Sells 3,016 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $105,590.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,344.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 63.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 46,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 82.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 503,659 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,934,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

