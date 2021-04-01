Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.23

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.23 and last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 29368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36.
In related news, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $88,937.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,726.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $2,476,151.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052 over the last ninety days.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.
