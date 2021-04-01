Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.23

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.23 and last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 29368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $88,937.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,726.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $2,476,151.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.