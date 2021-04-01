Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will report $3.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $3.90 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $2.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $17.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 million to $20.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $45.42 million, with estimates ranging from $36.26 million to $54.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $509.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 30,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $311,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $318,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 98.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $958,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

